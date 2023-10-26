WATCH: Exploring reforms at the PIC

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has R2.6-trillion in assets. It is led by CEO Abel Sithole, who is working to transform the organisation after governance issues. Business Day TV delves into whether the PIC has overcome political influence challenges, as well as a closer look at its role in the financial landscape with Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.
