National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Exploring reforms at the PIC

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose

26 October 2023 - 17:29
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Abel Sithole. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Abel Sithole. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has R2.6-trillion in assets. It is led by CEO Abel Sithole, who is working to transform the organisation after governance issues. Business Day TV delves into whether the PIC has overcome political influence challenges, as well as a closer look at its role in the financial landscape with Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Is there a R459bn pot of gold at the end ...
National
2.
Prasa to spend R50bn over three years to improve ...
National
3.
SAPS confirms visible tattoos a taboo in its ranks
National
4.
Big fuel cuts expected in November, says AA
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa visits Emfuleni to assess service ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.