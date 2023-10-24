How can SMEs harness the power of 4IR?

Digital technology is changing small businesses

Change is afoot, and SMEs can’t deny the reality because technology is changing the face of small business in a big way, according to Machaka Mosehana, director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Johannesburg Business School.

Mosehana said Covid was a good example of the pressure on SMEs to digitally transform because the pandemic compelled small businesses and corporations to automate, and this required adopting remote working and digitising strategies.

Unfortunately, many SMEs failed to adapt.

“So we had to look at ourselves as professors of practice, and even of incubation spaces and accelerators. How is it that all the interventions we’ve implemented didn’t prepare our own small and medium enterprises to face this volatile and ambiguous environment?” Mosehana asked.

“Most businesses shrivelled and faded because they weren’t able to pivot or adopt digital technologies at the time.”

Part of the challenge with equipping SMEs appropriately lies in access to the relevant technologies to bridge the divide.

Thabiso Mongane, client relations officer at 4IRI, said most technologies are protected by intellectual property laws, including patents, which makes the cost of acquiring these technologies exorbitant for cash-strapped small businesses. This means there’s a need for more open-source options that can help SMEs.

If open-source technologies were ubiquitous, it would be easier for SMEs to adopt and use digital technologies at a fraction of the current cost. But cost is no longer as prohibitive because technology is now sold as services that businesses can subscribe to, so they no longer need to invest in expensive hardware.

Karen Luyt, expert solution architect at business & digital advisory BCX, said that SMEs don’t always think they need digital when they consider their product and service offering. But digital transformation is also about improving the way SMEs work, so they need to consider how it can help them with the administration of their businesses and to become more efficient.