Investec hopes for intervention to turn around Transnet fortunes
22 October 2023 - 17:45
The head of logistics at Investec says it is difficult to believe that Transnet will overcome its operational challenges any time soon, but hopes “constructive intervention” will take place to turn around the state-owned entity’s fortunes.
Denys Hobson, head of logistics at Investec for Business, said the logistics challenges are compounded by treacherous weather conditions, increasing fuel prices, shipping disruptions and an exodus from top management positions at Transnet...
