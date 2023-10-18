JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Snares in Transnet ecosystem will trap Portia Derby’s successor too
If there is no cleanup of factors outside management’s control, recovery will always be a struggle
The popular assessment of the success or failure of a leader or manager to achieve set goals often ignores the network of organisations, institutions and customary practices — the ecosystem — that play a crucial role in progress or a lack of it. This applies to public policy in general.
For example, a careful study of the failures of state-owned entities in SA will find that the ecosystem within which they operate is a big explanatory factor of their performance. Of course, there would be other factors, including in some cases the appointment of the wrong people to run these institutions. A culture of corruption would be another factor that would overwhelm some institutions. Also, even the best talent, as followers of soccer or any other sports would know, has its fair share of “bad moments”. ..
