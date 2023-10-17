Business Day TV talks to Richard Court from Argon Asset Management
Transnet’s slow progress in implementing partnerships with the private sector at its ailing port and rail facilities is well documented.
The new partner for the Durban container terminal is set to commence operations no earlier than April 2024, and no contract has been signed for a private rail deal announced a year ago.
Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe joins us to discuss these and other issues at the ailing state-owned company.
WATCH: Snail’s pace at Transnet
Business Day TV speaks to editor-at-large Hilary Joffe about delays in reviving the stricken state-owned company
