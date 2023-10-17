Clarity on business role in Transnet
Private sector to provide finance in return for right to operate trains
17 October 2023 - 05:00
Private sector companies that provide finance for maintenance and infrastructure upgrades for SA’s ailing freight rail network, which is now the sole responsibility of Transnet, will receive preferential service and rates to transport their goods to and from the country’s ports.
This is according to a road map for the Freight Logistics System, drafted by the government and business. It is a big step towards confronting the serious problems in SA’s rail and ports infrastructure, which are constraining economic output across the economy...
