Green hydrogen ‘unlikely to feature in energy plan’
The Northern and Western Cape already have green hydrogen projects under way
16 October 2023 - 17:00
UPDATED 16 October 2023 - 23:35
SA should not expect to see green hydrogen included as part of SA’s energy-mix planning just yet, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says.
At the SA Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town Ramokgopa said it is "highly unlikely" that the new Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) to be published by the department of mineral resources & energy before the year end to replace the IRP 2019, will include green hydrogen...
