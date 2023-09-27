Poor performance drains health service funds
Claims totalling R125bn lodged against provincial health departments
27 September 2023 - 17:37
The government has failed to meet its target of reducing medico-legal claims against provincial health departments, which stood at R77bn by the end of March, an official at the office of the auditor-general of SA told MPs on Wednesday.
The total health budget for 2023/24 is R60bn...
