Vitality adds Checkers as a partner in health-conscious plan
The addition of the grocer to the rewards programme means members are not limited to Pick n Pay and Woolworths
26 September 2023 - 15:04
Vitality, the rewards programme administered by Discovery Health, has extended its eating benefit to Checkers, meaning its members who want cash back when they buy nutritious food are not limited to shopping at Pick n Pay and Woolworths.
This adds just one more advantage to Checkers, which has been stealing market share from peers for four consecutive years, according to an announcement it made at its financial results in early September...
