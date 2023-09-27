Ascendis CEO Carl Neethling makes play for the group
If the deal goes through, the struggling company will delist from the JSE
27 September 2023 - 15:45
Ascendis Health could soon disappear from the JSE, 10 years after the healthcare start-up debuted on the public platform amid fanfare before descending into a nightmare for shareholders.
Ascendis, which owns vitamins brands and medical devices, said on Wednesday that it had initiated a process to look into the potential delisting “as the next step in its strategy to unlock value and return capital to Ascendis shareholders”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.