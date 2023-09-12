National

Fish mince flies after truck overturns in Cape Town CBD

Safety and security MMC JP Smith says a heavy-duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles

12 September 2023 - 13:08 Kim Swartz
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Boxes of frozen fish mince were strewn across a road when a truck overturned on Kloof Street in the Cape Town CBD.
Boxes of frozen fish mince were strewn across a road when a truck overturned on Kloof Street in the Cape Town CBD.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

An articulated truck collided with several vehicles and overturned on Tuesday, spilling boxes of frozen fish mince across a road in the Cape Town CBD.

The city’s fire and rescue department attended to the scene on Kloof Street.

"A heavy-duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles before overturning," said the city’s safety and security, MMC JP Smith.

"All services have responded. This is an active scene.

“Motorists are requested to seek alternative routes and avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

TimesLIVE

Cape Town CBD attracts R3.55bn property investment in 2022

Good governance, stable power supply, semigration and  demand bode well for investment in sector
Companies
3 weeks ago

The Western Cape taxi industry and its role in crime

The province’s public transport system has been brought to a halt since the minibus taxi industry embarked on protest action
National
1 month ago

Occupied old Woodstock hospital gets heritage approval for social housing

‘It is dishonest that the city claims the occupation is the biggest obstacle when it has failed to produce any inner-city affordable housing,’ ...
National
1 month ago

Cape Town’s empty housing promise: lots of land, few homes

Despite allocating 32,000m² for social housing, the city completed just 19 units, amplifying the housing crisis
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Fish mince flies after truck overturns in Cape ...
National
2.
Top SA scientist wants Pepfar reauthorised ...
National / Health
3.
Police commissioner accused of misleading ...
National
4.
Flags at half mast in run-up to Buthelezi’s ...
National
5.
Doctor fails to block SIU from probing his ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.