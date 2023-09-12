UK employment data raises hopes of end to Bank of England hikes
Safety and security MMC JP Smith says a heavy-duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles
An articulated truck collided with several vehicles and overturned on Tuesday, spilling boxes of frozen fish mince across a road in the Cape Town CBD.
The city’s fire and rescue department attended to the scene on Kloof Street.
"A heavy-duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles before overturning," said the city’s safety and security, MMC JP Smith.
"All services have responded. This is an active scene.
“Motorists are requested to seek alternative routes and avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.”
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
TimesLIVE
Fish mince flies after truck overturns in Cape Town CBD
Safety and security MMC JP Smith says a heavy-duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
