Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised for back pain, but ‘not critically ill’

Rates decisions from the Fed, ECB and Bank of Japan and US big tech earnings will be the focus of attention this week
Opportunities abound for greater trade and investment that promises benefits for India and the continent
The SA Medical Association says it has been ignored on the issue for more than a decade
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Natasha Marrian
Bigger than its market capitalisation of R15.3bn, the company says this is well within ranges set by covenants
New Stats SA report reveals a story of high unemployment and weak policy support
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cheryl Reddy, CEO of Eclipse Communications
This may provide room for the central bank to cut the world’s highest interest rate after lifting it to 150% from 140% in June
Springboks need a leader to grab the team by the scruff of the neck, says former Bok Schalk Burger
The model kicks off the latest iteration of a 70-year legacy of Mercedes high-end roadsters
Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been hospitalised, but is not critically ill.
His office confirmed on Monday he was admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain and underwent a small procedure for back pain management.
Buthelezi’s spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe said it has come to their attention that rumours are circulating regarding the ill health of Buthelezi.
“Though he was discharged, he unfortunately needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery. The nation will be kept abreast as and when necessary.
“A request has been made that well-wishers please refrain from visiting, as a speedy recovery depends on rest,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised for back pain, but ‘not critically ill’
Buthelezi’s spokesperson says he had treatment for prolonged back pain
Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been hospitalised, but is not critically ill.
His office confirmed on Monday he was admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain and underwent a small procedure for back pain management.
Buthelezi’s spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe said it has come to their attention that rumours are circulating regarding the ill health of Buthelezi.
“Though he was discharged, he unfortunately needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery. The nation will be kept abreast as and when necessary.
“A request has been made that well-wishers please refrain from visiting, as a speedy recovery depends on rest,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
IFP and DA strengthen KZN relationship with ‘service delivery pact’
Derek Hanekom takes Fikile Mbalula to task over Gordhan remarks
Western Cape soldiers on in drive for devolution of powers
ANC faces further woes after Ekurhuleni conference set aside
Cyril Ramaphosa praises Jessie Duarte’s nonracialism
‘In this instance, the law is the law‚’ Bheki Cele says about Jacob Zuma
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.