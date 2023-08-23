Move to expand Brics to include other nations almost a done deal
Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA appear to have now reached consensus on the issue
23 August 2023 - 13:37
UPDATED 23 August 2023 - 13:56
For the first time, India has come out in support of the expansion of Brics. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement at the opening of the Brics Summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
“We fully support the expansion of Brics, if it is agreed through consensus,” Modi said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.