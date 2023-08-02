The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula regarding a trip to Dubai by him and his family after it found no evidence of any wrongdoing.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended in a report published in December 2019 that the NPA investigate the funding of a family holiday between December 2016 and January 2017, when Mbalula was minister of sport, arts and culture.
Mkhwebane found Mbalula had violated the Executive Ethics Act and the constitution by asking Sedgars Sports, a supplier of sporting equipment to the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, to help pay for the holiday.
Mbalula had gone to Dubai without first paying for the trip and seemingly had no idea how much it would cost, which was “very irresponsible of him as he could not determine whether he could afford the excursion”, Mkhwebane said.
Mbalula said he had later obtained a loan from Sedgars Sports to help him pay for the trip, which cost more than R684,000.
“There is, however, no evidence in my possession that proves Mbalula requested and/or obtained the loan before boarding a flight to Dubai,” Mkhwebane’s report reads.
The now suspended public protector stopped short of recommending remedial action against Mbalula as he was no longer a member of the executive, but ordered the NPA to investigate whether the funds may have been the proceeds of money laundering.
“After police investigations, guided by the prosecutors in the Pretoria specialised commercial crime unit office and the director of public prosecutions office, a decision to decline to prosecute anyone in this matter was taken, as there is no evidence supporting allegations of criminal activity,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
NPA finds no evidence of wrongdoing over Mbalula’s family holiday in Dubai
Public Protector found Mbalula violated ethics code by obtaining a loan for the trip from a supplier to the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula regarding a trip to Dubai by him and his family after it found no evidence of any wrongdoing.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended in a report published in December 2019 that the NPA investigate the funding of a family holiday between December 2016 and January 2017, when Mbalula was minister of sport, arts and culture.
Mkhwebane found Mbalula had violated the Executive Ethics Act and the constitution by asking Sedgars Sports, a supplier of sporting equipment to the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, to help pay for the holiday.
Mbalula had gone to Dubai without first paying for the trip and seemingly had no idea how much it would cost, which was “very irresponsible of him as he could not determine whether he could afford the excursion”, Mkhwebane said.
Mbalula said he had later obtained a loan from Sedgars Sports to help him pay for the trip, which cost more than R684,000.
“There is, however, no evidence in my possession that proves Mbalula requested and/or obtained the loan before boarding a flight to Dubai,” Mkhwebane’s report reads.
The now suspended public protector stopped short of recommending remedial action against Mbalula as he was no longer a member of the executive, but ordered the NPA to investigate whether the funds may have been the proceeds of money laundering.
“After police investigations, guided by the prosecutors in the Pretoria specialised commercial crime unit office and the director of public prosecutions office, a decision to decline to prosecute anyone in this matter was taken, as there is no evidence supporting allegations of criminal activity,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.