Ramaphosa evasive about oil and gas exploration, says Johnny Copelyn
The hesitation might prevent SA from developing its own oil resources, HCI boss tells shareholders
Johnny Copelyn, head of one of the biggest investors in oil and gas exploration in SA and Namibia, has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being “evasive” about his government’s position on oil exploration, an activity that has come under attack from environmentalists.
Copelyn, one of the longest-serving CEOs on the JSE through his leadership of Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) since 1997, told the group’s shareholders that Ramaphosa has not shown his hand on whether his administration supports oil and gas exploration in the country. HCI has an interest in exploration vehicle Impact Oil and Gas (IOG), which Copelyn chairs...
