Leading CEOs to meet Ramaphosa to report on collaboration
Adrian Gore, Nolitha Fakude, Jannie Durand and Paul Hanratty among CEO to meet the president, ministers and leaders of Eskom and Transnet
31 July 2023 - 23:17
Leading CEOs are to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to update him on progress with their efforts to partner the government in tackling the country’s economic crisis.
Organised business agreed with the government in early June to work together on energy, logistics and crime, the three priority areas business identified as critical to turning around the economy. They are establishing joint working groups which will report back to the president every six weeks...
