Business

NEWSROOM

WATCH: Business joins Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to fix SA

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA

08 June 2023 - 16:37 Business Day TV
Martin Kingston. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Martin Kingston. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The private sector has teamed up with President Cyril Ramaphosa to help fix the country. JSE top 40 executives have been roped in to help tackle the energy crisis, crime and Transnet’s rail and port issues.

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA for more detail on the initiative.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Seven reasons a Mac is the best choice to keep ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | Imizizi bets on venture building model ...
Business
3.
WATCH: Business joins Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts ...
Business
4.
How SMEs can take back their power
Business
5.
PODCAST | The case for heating up SA’s homes with ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.