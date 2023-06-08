Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
The energy minister appears to be at odds with anyone with half decent plans
Tests liable to distortion under certain conditions, say experts
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
The former head of finance in Europe previously told a court that he always thought the deals were valid and he acted on orders by Marcus Jooste
Production activity increased 3.4% year on year in April, coming in better than market forecasts of 2.5%
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA
Britain’s defence ministry reports heavy fighting along front line in Ukraine
Match-winning performances against Sri Lanka could mean selection
Competition marks a milestone by adding Layan Damanhouri to its panel of female journalists
The private sector has teamed up with President Cyril Ramaphosa to help fix the country. JSE top 40 executives have been roped in to help tackle the energy crisis, crime and Transnet’s rail and port issues.
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA for more detail on the initiative.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM
WATCH: Business joins Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to fix SA
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA
The private sector has teamed up with President Cyril Ramaphosa to help fix the country. JSE top 40 executives have been roped in to help tackle the energy crisis, crime and Transnet’s rail and port issues.
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA for more detail on the initiative.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.