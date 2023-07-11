Business-backed fund to fix logistics on the cards
Business Leadership SA says organised business is willing to finance the national logistics crisis committee
11 July 2023 - 19:11
Organised business is considering the establishment of a fund similar to the R100m Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) for the implementation of the work of the national logistics crisis committee (NLCC) aimed at improving the performance of SA’s ailing ports and railways.
The NLCC, which was first mooted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April, would be the equivalent of the national energy crisis committee (Necom), which was established in 2022 to support the implementation of the government’s energy action plan. ..
