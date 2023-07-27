Energy ‘one stop shop’ launched to fast-track new generation projects
Minister Patel says the facility was developed to address regulatory and other measures that energy developers must comply with
27 July 2023 - 19:00
Government has launched an “energy one stop shop” to lessen the administrative burden and long waiting periods companies face when they apply for approval for new electricity generation projects.
The industry previously flagged the long waiting times to secure various approvals and permits needed for private generation as a deterrent to investment in SA’s renewables sector...
