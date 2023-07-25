Karpowership gets nod to try again for environmental approval
Department clears the way for the Turkish-owned company to submit environmental reports
25 July 2023 - 19:50
Karpowership SA has received approval from the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment (DFFE) to proceed with the submission of environmental reports to moor floating gas power ships in the ports of Richards Bay and Saldanha.
This is the latest development in a drawn-out environmental approval process that has faced many delays — now more than three years...
