The VIP protection unit officers charged with assaulting motorists. Picture: KHANYIILE NGCOBO/TIMESLIVE
In a high-profile case involving deputy president Paul Mashatile, eight VIP protection officers linked to an assault incident on the N1 made their first court appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court. The officers’ attempt to block the media from court proceedings and cover their faces failed when the magistrate upheld press freedom rights in the public interest. Business day TV spoke with Sunday Times reporter Khanyisile Ngcobo for more detail on the case.
WATCH: VIP protection unit officers in court with faces masked
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Khanyisile Ngcobo
