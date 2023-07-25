National

WATCH: VIP protection unit officers in court with faces masked

25 July 2023 - 20:51
The VIP protection unit officers charged with assaulting motorists. Picture: KHANYIILE NGCOBO/TIMESLIVE
The VIP protection unit officers charged with assaulting motorists. Picture: KHANYIILE NGCOBO/TIMESLIVE

In a high-profile case involving deputy president Paul Mashatile, eight VIP protection officers linked to an assault incident on the N1 made their first court appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court. The officers’ attempt to block the media from court proceedings and cover their faces failed when the magistrate upheld press freedom rights in the public interest. Business day TV spoke with Sunday Times reporter Khanyisile Ngcobo for more detail on the case.

