SA calls for ICC reform amid Putin arrest conundrum
17 July 2023 - 20:07
As SA is yet to decide on whether to arrest Russia’s President Vladimir Putin should he arrive in the country for the Brics summit, the government has questioned the credibility of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and what it deems to be the court’s double standards.
SA is a signatory to the ICC’s founding document the Rome statute and would be obliged to obey the arrest warrant hanging over Putin’s head for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. But justice minister Ronald Lamola on Monday complained of the court’s perceived unfair treatment of certain countries...
