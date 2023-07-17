Ramaphosa pins hope on Putin to revive Black Sea grain deal
Supplies pivotal to Africa’s requirements suspended on Monday after Russia pulls out
17 July 2023 - 19:13
Russian president Vladimir Putin has pulled out of the grain deal with Ukraine, raising fear of increased food insecurity in African countries that benefited from the deal since 2022.
Moscow pulled out of the deal for the smooth passage of grain in the Black Sea days after President Cyril Ramaphosa held talks with him. It said commitments to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertiliser exports were still to be honoured...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now