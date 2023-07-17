NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Economists overshoot China’s recovery outlook
Business Day TV speaks to Prescient China’s head of product, Tian Pan
17 July 2023 - 19:48
China’s economy grew 6.3% in the second quarter, below economists’ expectations of 7.1%. The performance comes as export demand wanes and as downbeat property prices weigh on its growth. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Prescient China’s head of product, Tian Pan.
Or listen to full audio..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now