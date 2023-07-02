National

Early signs of sustained improvement at Eskom, says Ramokgopa

Electricity minister says interventions by the power utility and government are ‘beginning to show results’

BL Premium
02 July 2023 - 20:12 Denene Erasmus

The improvements Eskom has achieved in generation performance, which has resulted in fewer and lower stages of load-shedding, are now being sustained for prolonged periods.

This shows Eskom and the government’s interventions to address the crisis are starting to bear fruit, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.