Citibank grants R200m to fund black industrialists

Money is part of the lender’s R1.37bn investment in a huge metropolitan development in the Vaal region and will offset some of its BEE requirements

25 May 2023 - 16:59 Linda Ensor

Citibank will grant R200m to fund new and existing black industrialists in the Vaal area where a huge mixed use urban development, including a new airport, is planned.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Thursday between Citibank CEO Peter Taylor and trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel...

