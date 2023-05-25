Citibank grants R200m to fund black industrialists

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross
In 2019 Hammanskraal water was declared unsafe for human consumption
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's editor David Furlonger
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
The credit sales of the retail group jumped close to one-fifth in the past financial year
Rand plunges to a record low at R19.68/$ following the decision
Money is part of the lender’s R1.37bn investment in a huge metropolitan development in the Vaal region and will offset some of its BEE requirements
Arm’s proposed IPO sparked a remarkable tussle that drew in heads of state and SoftBank’s founder
Many see Babina Noko as underdogs due to them being in only their second season in the top flight
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
Citibank will grant R200m to fund new and existing black industrialists in the Vaal area where a huge mixed use urban development, including a new airport, is planned.
A memorandum of understanding was signed on Thursday between Citibank CEO Peter Taylor and trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel...
