Procurement bill will overhaul government’s acquisition of goods and services

Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat says the current procurement system is not able to deliver services effectively

23 May 2023 - 14:50 Linda Ensor

The draft Public Procurement Bill approved in large part by the cabinet will make the current preferential points system redundant. But this does not mean companies will be let off the hook in terms of complying with government’s preferential procurement policies if they want to get government contracts.

Preferential procurement points and thresholds will be governed by regulations and state organs will have to develop their own procurement policies in terms of the draft Public Procurement Bill...

