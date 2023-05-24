Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
Interim CEO Phil Roux says Nampak is looking to reduce costs and working capital, as well as sell assets
Business Day TV talks to Murendeni Nengovhela, economist at Alexforbes
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says an approach is being finalised
Modi is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, and two months after Albanese travelled to India.
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
From electric scooters to quadricycles, compact mobility takes hold in cities around the world
A human rights organisation has taken the rare step of asking a judge to keep the names of clients and witnesses redacted in court papers due to what it says will be violent reprisals from Operation Dudula members.
With witnesses reporting death threats, harassment and even denial of hospital access, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA (Seri) fears for the lives of its clients, partners and witnesses for seeking to interdict Operation Dudula. ..
Rights group wants clients’ names redacted in Operation Dudula court challenge
Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA seeks to interdict organisation from targeting foreigners
