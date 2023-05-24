National

Rights group wants clients’ names redacted in Operation Dudula court challenge

Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA seeks to interdict organisation from targeting foreigners

24 May 2023 - 19:40 Tauriq Moosa

A human rights organisation has taken the rare step of asking a judge to keep the names of clients and witnesses redacted in court papers due to what it says will be violent reprisals from Operation Dudula members.

With witnesses reporting death threats, harassment and even denial of hospital access, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA (Seri) fears for the lives of its clients, partners and witnesses for seeking to interdict Operation Dudula. ..

