Zimbabwe exemption permit case delayed to April

Clashes between police and protesters across several major cities over the weekend halted a tentative stocks rally that gathered pace last week.
Load-shedding report finds the poor are being driven into deepened cycles of poverty
The human settlement MEC says most of the documents and contracts that resulted in the irregular expenditure were burnt in the fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in 2018.
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
Africa's biggest lender reports double-digit net interest income growth in the first ten months of 2022 thanks to rising interest rates
Summit will focus on Africa’s finance industry and the role it can play in economic integration through the harmonisation of policy in different countries
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Construction halted as protesting villagers claim coastal erosion is depriving them of their livelihoods
Ten months before the World Cup the coaches have most positions covered, including the most important ones
Carjacking is up 23.6%, trucks by 36.8% while theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles rose 13.9%
The Helen Suzman Foundation’s (HSF’s) challenge of home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP), which was set down for Monday, will now be heard in April.
The director of the foundation, Nicole Fritz, said a three-bench panel of judges would hear the matter when it resumed.
“We are disappointed that hearing dates could not be secured earlier in that we are anxious to have the matter heard by the courts and for a just resolution to be determined,” said Fritz.
The ZEP is due to expire on June 30.
The HSF wants the high court in Pretoria to declare the decision by Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP — and his limited extension to the permit — unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.
The application is being opposed by the home affairs minister.
On the case only being heard in 2023, Zimbabwe Immigration Federation chair Luke Dzviti said: “For now it's not a train smash, I am not really disappointed because we still have a grace period. It’s fine as long as it happens before Zimbabwean nationals who are ZEP holders become illegal immigrants.
“As long as for now, their directive says no-one can be arrested or deported, we are fine with that.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Zimbabwe exemption permit case delayed to April
The ZEP is due to expire on June 30
The Helen Suzman Foundation’s (HSF’s) challenge of home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP), which was set down for Monday, will now be heard in April.
The director of the foundation, Nicole Fritz, said a three-bench panel of judges would hear the matter when it resumed.
“We are disappointed that hearing dates could not be secured earlier in that we are anxious to have the matter heard by the courts and for a just resolution to be determined,” said Fritz.
The ZEP is due to expire on June 30.
The HSF wants the high court in Pretoria to declare the decision by Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP — and his limited extension to the permit — unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.
The application is being opposed by the home affairs minister.
On the case only being heard in 2023, Zimbabwe Immigration Federation chair Luke Dzviti said: “For now it's not a train smash, I am not really disappointed because we still have a grace period. It’s fine as long as it happens before Zimbabwean nationals who are ZEP holders become illegal immigrants.
“As long as for now, their directive says no-one can be arrested or deported, we are fine with that.”
TimesLIVE
LETTER: Emmerson Mnangagwa must improve conditions in Zimbabwe
VUSI MONA: When the foreign shoe fits, SA should wear it
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to visit UK as public sector unions strike
Zimbabwe is open for business, Mnangagwa tells Ivory Coast forum
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.