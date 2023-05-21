National

Gupta compound in Saxonwold to be sold after court ruling

Occupants of the three adjoining Saxonwold mansions have been given 30 days to vacate

21 May 2023 - 17:41

The South Gauteng High Court has ruled a lease entered into by Gupta associate Ashu Chawla and a certain Sivalingam Pillay for the Saxonwold Gupta compound is invalid, opening the door for the property to be sold. 

The business rescue practitioner (BRP) of Confident Concepts, which holds a large portfolio of the Gupta properties, struggled for three years to sell the sprawling property, with Pillay saying he signed a seven-years lease with Chawla...

