The South Gauteng High Court has ruled a lease entered into by Gupta associate Ashu Chawla and a certain Sivalingam Pillay for the Saxonwold Gupta compound is invalid, opening the door for the property to be sold.
The business rescue practitioner (BRP) of Confident Concepts, which holds a large portfolio of the Gupta properties, struggled for three years to sell the sprawling property, with Pillay saying he signed a seven-years lease with Chawla...
Gupta compound in Saxonwold to be sold after court ruling
Occupants of the three adjoining Saxonwold mansions have been given 30 days to vacate
