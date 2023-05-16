National

Prasa needs to cut jobs for sustainability, says CEO Hishaam Emeran

Rail utility seeks R7bn for the next seven years, joining a long list of state-owned entities struggling to stay afloat

16 May 2023 - 20:43 Katharine Child

Passenger rail utility Prasa, which has seen annual passenger trips plummet 95% from almost 600-million a decade ago to 15-million, says it needs R7bn for operating costs over the next seven years to stay afloat.

Prasa CEO Hishaam Emeran on Tuesday told the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in parliament that if Prasa was not allowed to cut jobs the operating costs figure over seven years might balloon to R20bn.  ..

