Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad is in hot water after remarks that he had secured the prospect of a R9.5bn loan facility to address service delivery initiatives in SA’s biggest metro.
The cash-strapped municipality has been battling low revenue collection that has been worsened in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenue collection in the city, which has a budget of R77.3bn for the 2022/23 financial year, was R500m lower than targeted by October...
Calls for Joburg mayor to resign over R9.5bn loan remarks
Opposition members slam Thapelo Amad for apparently holding private talks to raise funds for cash-strapped city
Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad is in hot water after remarks that he had secured the prospect of a R9.5bn loan facility to address service delivery initiatives in SA’s biggest metro.
The cash-strapped municipality has been battling low revenue collection that has been worsened in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenue collection in the city, which has a budget of R77.3bn for the 2022/23 financial year, was R500m lower than targeted by October...
