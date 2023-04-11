National

Calls for Joburg mayor to resign over R9.5bn loan remarks

Opposition members slam Thapelo Amad for apparently holding private talks to raise funds for cash-strapped city

BL Premium
11 April 2023 - 13:09 Luyolo Mkentane

Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad is in hot water after remarks that he had secured the prospect of a R9.5bn loan facility to address service delivery initiatives in SA’s biggest metro.

The cash-strapped municipality has been battling low revenue collection that has been worsened in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenue collection in the city, which has a budget of R77.3bn for the 2022/23 financial year, was R500m lower than targeted by October...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.