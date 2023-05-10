National

WATCH: Pravin Gordhan to appeal against load-shedding exemptions

Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day

10 May 2023 - 16:59 Business Day TV
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is set to appeal against a ruling to prevent load-shedding at public facilities, within 60 days.

Last week, the High Court ruled that the government should spare schools, police stations and healthcare facilities of load-shedding. The government is set to appeal as this ruling may pose a risk to current efforts to stabilise the national grid.

Business Day TV discussed the story with Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day.

