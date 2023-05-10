US inflation shows signs of moderating; rand extends losses
There's been no legislative intervention yet to implement the Zondo commission’s guidance on fairness towards bank clients
The finance committee is concerned that nothing concrete has been achieved after more than 10 years’ planning
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
KPMG in China and PwC in Hong Kong face scrutiny as US accounting watchdog PCAOB uncovers unacceptable shortcomings in their audits
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is set to appeal against a ruling to prevent load-shedding at public facilities, within 60 days.
Last week, the High Court ruled that the government should spare schools, police stations and healthcare facilities of load-shedding. The government is set to appeal as this ruling may pose a risk to current efforts to stabilise the national grid.
Business Day TV discussed the story with Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day.
WATCH: Pravin Gordhan to appeal against load-shedding exemptions
Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day
