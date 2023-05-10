The currency weakens as much as 1.5% to R18.90/$, the lowest level since the early days of Covid-19 pandemic
Financial Sector Conduct Authority seems unable to ditch discredited price controls
Parties ask Constitutional Court to confirm high court finding on overreaching by North West provincial government
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
The taxi financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The death toll linked to the starvation cult has reached 145 and hundreds of people are still missing
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
The Casino Association of SA (Casa), supported by Sun International and Peermont, is challenging the North West government’s decision to increase gambling levies paid by licensed casino operators, in a case that is set to test MECs’ powers in determining gambling levies.
The three parties have approached the Constitutional Court to confirm a high court ruling that the provincial MEC for economic development, environment, conservation & tourism overreached and is not legally empowered to determine levies...
Casino owners roll the dice to contest MECs’ powers over levies
