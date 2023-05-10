National

Casino owners roll the dice to contest MECs’ powers over levies

Parties ask Constitutional Court to confirm high court finding on overreaching by North West provincial government

10 May 2023 - 23:23

The Casino Association of SA (Casa), supported by Sun International and Peermont, is challenging the North West government’s decision to increase gambling levies paid by licensed casino operators, in a case that is set to test MECs’ powers in determining gambling levies.

The three parties have approached the Constitutional Court to confirm a high court ruling that the provincial MEC for economic development, environment, conservation & tourism overreached and is not legally empowered to determine levies...

