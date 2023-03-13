Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sun International’s profit more than doubles

Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming

13 March 2023 - 21:08
CEO Anthony Leeming. Picture: MASI LOSI
CEO Anthony Leeming. Picture: MASI LOSI

Sun International has more than doubled its full-year profit, with headline earnings per share coming in at 226c. The performance comes as the casino, gaming and hotel group benefited from a rebound in the travel industry as pandemic-related restrictions eased. Business Day TV unpacked the results with company’s CEO Anthony Leeming.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Naspers shuts down R1.4bn SA-focused tech fund ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Standard Bank asks: where’s the evidence of forex ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec reaches 20-million clients milestone
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Load-shedding cost MTN R695m in 2022
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Christo Wiese will be in the pound seats with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.