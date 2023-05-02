State warns public of about compensation fund scam for former miners

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day
These are three scenarios the SA government has to consider when dealing with a possible Putin controversy at the Brics summit
The meeting was scheduled to take place Wednesday, but the committee will still be briefed by the SIU, the Hawks and the SAPS national commissioner
Makhubele had no right to intervene in removal of Justice Thabang Sefanyetso, party spokesperson Dennis Bloem says
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
As in March, cars were the main contributor to April’s decline
Fernando Haddad has Lula da Silva’s blessing, but some party colleagues now see him as too close to investors
Karatsev overpowers fellow Russian Medvedev to reach his first Masters quarterfinal
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
The government has warned the public about fake compensation fund agents inviting former mineworkers to be assisted with fund applications.
In a joint statement, the departments of health, employment and labour, and mineral resources and energy noted a misleading poster circulating on social media bearing the face of self-proclaimed prophet of the Incredible Happenings Church Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng inviting former mineworkers and their families to be assisted with compensation fund applications.
It also offered to inform those who had applied of their application status.
“We consider this a scam by con men who want to take advantage of and enrich themselves out of the plight of former mineworkers (and their dependants) who might have contracted TB, silicosis and other occupational lung diseases while working in mines between March 1965 and December 2019, and those who were not paid their pension or provident funds,” said the departments.
They said government delegated the responsibility of co-ordinating the countrywide former mineworkers’ compensation programme to deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo, deputy employment and labour minister Boitumelo Moloi and deputy mineral resources minister Nobuhle Nkabane.
The programme is part of the government’s efforts to track, trace and pay former mineworkers or their dependants who qualify for compensation funds, class action settlement funds and pension/provident funds.
“No individual or organisation has been outsourced to carry out this mandate on behalf of government. People are warned to ignore anyone claiming to represent government, and to never pay any fee to be assisted to lodge a claim because the process is free of charge,” said the departments.
“The deputy ministers have been leading this programme to communities around the country, starting with KwaZulu-Natal and followed by Eastern Cape. The public will be informed well in time of the dates, times and venues for the next provincial visits, together with the required documents to bring with you.”
For information about the programme contact the call centre on 080-1000-240/010-500-6186 or send a “Please Call Me” to 072-557-8077.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
State warns public of about compensation fund scam for former miners
The state says a poster with the face of self-proclaimed prophet Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng offering assistance in seeking compensation is a scam
The government has warned the public about fake compensation fund agents inviting former mineworkers to be assisted with fund applications.
In a joint statement, the departments of health, employment and labour, and mineral resources and energy noted a misleading poster circulating on social media bearing the face of self-proclaimed prophet of the Incredible Happenings Church Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng inviting former mineworkers and their families to be assisted with compensation fund applications.
It also offered to inform those who had applied of their application status.
“We consider this a scam by con men who want to take advantage of and enrich themselves out of the plight of former mineworkers (and their dependants) who might have contracted TB, silicosis and other occupational lung diseases while working in mines between March 1965 and December 2019, and those who were not paid their pension or provident funds,” said the departments.
They said government delegated the responsibility of co-ordinating the countrywide former mineworkers’ compensation programme to deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo, deputy employment and labour minister Boitumelo Moloi and deputy mineral resources minister Nobuhle Nkabane.
The programme is part of the government’s efforts to track, trace and pay former mineworkers or their dependants who qualify for compensation funds, class action settlement funds and pension/provident funds.
“No individual or organisation has been outsourced to carry out this mandate on behalf of government. People are warned to ignore anyone claiming to represent government, and to never pay any fee to be assisted to lodge a claim because the process is free of charge,” said the departments.
“The deputy ministers have been leading this programme to communities around the country, starting with KwaZulu-Natal and followed by Eastern Cape. The public will be informed well in time of the dates, times and venues for the next provincial visits, together with the required documents to bring with you.”
For information about the programme contact the call centre on 080-1000-240/010-500-6186 or send a “Please Call Me” to 072-557-8077.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ROBERT VIVIAN AND ALBERT MUSHAI: Now is the time to change a worker ...
Windfall for municipal pensioners 20 years after fund’s near collapse
Tshiamo Trust says close to R1bn disbursed to silicosis, TB mine victims
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.