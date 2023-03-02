National

Tshiamo Trust says close to R1bn disbursed to silicosis, TB mine victims

Fund’s CEO says the R1bn paid to more than 11‚000 families is just the beginning and the trust is committed to deliver on its mandate

02 March 2023 - 20:32 Shonisani Tshikalange

The Tshiamo Trust, which was formed to ensure that mineworkers who have silicosis  or work-related tuberculosis are compensated, says up to 11‚000 families benefited from just under R800m in benefits paid out by September 30 2022.    ’

The trust was formed after a R5bn settlement in a 2018 class action lawsuit was reached to be paid out over 13 years...

