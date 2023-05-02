MEC blames cold storage and suppliers for Baragwanath’s food shortage

Global investors face signs of a softening US economy ahead of an expected US interest rate hike
Don’t wait for the outcome of consultations and committees. Buckle up.
‘The process of re-examining our time frames is not a reversal of our position on the just energy transition’
How the ANC has clung to power this long is already a modern miracle. It is the antithesis of everything a democracy is supposed to produce
Stellenbosch-based Mirror Trading International continues to attract claims from thousands of investors across the globe after CEO Cornelius Johannes Steynberg defrauds billions
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
First South African to win the gruelling event from and to Les Sables-d’Olonne, France
There are four astronomical facilities in or around the town in the deep of the Karoo
Poor contract management and not enough cold storage capacity at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto are two of the problems that contributed to the shortage of food at the hospital.
Addressing the media after a site visit, Gauteng health & wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said she was made aware of the shortage at the weekend.
“I was made aware by the hospital management of the challenges and inconsistency when it comes to the supply of groceries at [the hospital] and the contingencies that they had put in place to ensure that patients’ meals continued to be provided,” she said.
This follows the Daily Maverick report on Monday about the hospital’s serious food shortages. The publication said the breakdown in certain food supplies was forcing doctors and nurses to “make a plan” to feed patients.
“This afternoon as part of my regular service delivery oversight visits to our health facilities, I had an opportunity to engage with the team here at the hospital on a number of matters including the burning issue of the allegations of essential food shortage in the facility,” she said.
She said she was well aware that around this time last year, towards the end of the financial year, the department faced similar challenges.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said her team had established the systemic issues that contributed to the situation, based on the report obtained from hospital managers. These include:
She said the department would review the problem so that services are no longer compromised by service providers who do not have the required capacity.
“I need to reiterate once more that, from the update received, we can confirm that while the situation at Bara is not ideal, there is no patient who went a day without receiving meals. As things stand, all meals have been provided to date, including special meals,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MEC blames cold storage and suppliers for Baragwanath’s food shortage
MEC knew at the weekend about food supply problems at Soweto hospital
Poor contract management and not enough cold storage capacity at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto are two of the problems that contributed to the shortage of food at the hospital.
Addressing the media after a site visit, Gauteng health & wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said she was made aware of the shortage at the weekend.
“I was made aware by the hospital management of the challenges and inconsistency when it comes to the supply of groceries at [the hospital] and the contingencies that they had put in place to ensure that patients’ meals continued to be provided,” she said.
This follows the Daily Maverick report on Monday about the hospital’s serious food shortages. The publication said the breakdown in certain food supplies was forcing doctors and nurses to “make a plan” to feed patients.
“This afternoon as part of my regular service delivery oversight visits to our health facilities, I had an opportunity to engage with the team here at the hospital on a number of matters including the burning issue of the allegations of essential food shortage in the facility,” she said.
She said she was well aware that around this time last year, towards the end of the financial year, the department faced similar challenges.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said her team had established the systemic issues that contributed to the situation, based on the report obtained from hospital managers. These include:
She said the department would review the problem so that services are no longer compromised by service providers who do not have the required capacity.
“I need to reiterate once more that, from the update received, we can confirm that while the situation at Bara is not ideal, there is no patient who went a day without receiving meals. As things stand, all meals have been provided to date, including special meals,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Security contracts for Gauteng health cost R708m in financial year
Gauteng hospitals run ‘surgery marathons’ to tackle huge backlogs
Nearly 1,800 people to wait four years for knee or hip surgery at Baragwanath
Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics exempt from load-shedding, says SA Medical Association
Step inside Africa’s biggest hospital as health workers and admin staff walk out
Surgery backlogs soar at Bara hospital as thousands of patients suffer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Parties not after silver bullet for load-shedding, but worry over human cost
Security contracts for Gauteng health cost R708m in financial year
Gauteng hospitals run ‘surgery marathons’ to tackle huge backlogs
Nearly 1,800 people to wait four years for knee or hip surgery at Baragwanath
Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics exempt from load-shedding, says SA Medical ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.