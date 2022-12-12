National

Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics exempt from load-shedding, says SA Medical Association

The impact on the loss of lives due to load-shedding is unknown, Sama says

12 December 2022 - 11:20
The SA Medical Association has warned that load-shedding is putting patients' lives at risk. Picture: 123RF/GORODENKOFF
Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics are exempt from load-shedding, while the rest are still burning fuel to provide healthcare services,  the SA Medical Association (Sama) says.

The association said Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa, is not yet exempt.

“This is happening when the hospital reports more than 11,000 surgery backlogs, with a waiting list purported to be running up till December 2026,” it said.

“Recent reports note that the Covid-19 lockdowns have led to delays in elective surgery and screening. This has set the country back in terms of early detection and diagnosis of various ailments, such as heart attacks, diabetes, and cancers. Even the progress made in the fight against HIV/Aids has been set back by the pandemic.

The health of our people cannot be compromised further by the dragging of feet by the department of health
South African Medical Association

“The health of our people cannot be compromised further by the dragging of feet by the department of health.

“In a recent statement (December 9 2022), the minister of health has pushed the responsibility of load-shedding exemption to National Treasury. The reasons provided are the need for the budget for generators, oils and fuel for the necessary provision of health services to the hospitals and clinics that are not exempted.” 

The association believes it is high time the Eskom situation was addressed.

“The impact on the loss of lives due to load-shedding is unknown, and perhaps shrouded in secrecy lest the government is litigated by citizens who have been robbed of quality care.

“The latest statement pays lip service to this serious matter and the minister wants to be seen to be concerned about the health of our people, yet he presents no plans to mitigate against load-shedding,” it said.

TimesLIVE

