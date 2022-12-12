Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics exempt from load-shedding, says SA Medical Association

A weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the US and Russian threats of a production cut.
Not only are the sugar companies calling for a delay in implementing the health promotion levy, but cane growers are now calling for it to be completely scrapped.
Emergency services have been inundated with reports including submerged vehicles, people trapped on roofs, and collapsed walls, shacks and houses
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Europe’s listed meal delivery firms have all set formal targets for Ebitda
The president’s weekly letter painted a picture of hope and opportunity against the backdrop of the deteriorating electricity crisis
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
The hacking group, dubbed Thallium or Kimsuky, is now also asking researchers or other experts to offer opinions or write reports
It will be strange watching matches over the festive season when normally Test cricket is the main sporting focus
Study shows temperature change damages nasal cells making it is easier for viruses to enter body
Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics are exempt from load-shedding, while the rest are still burning fuel to provide healthcare services, the SA Medical Association (Sama) says.
The association said Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa, is not yet exempt.
“This is happening when the hospital reports more than 11,000 surgery backlogs, with a waiting list purported to be running up till December 2026,” it said.
“Recent reports note that the Covid-19 lockdowns have led to delays in elective surgery and screening. This has set the country back in terms of early detection and diagnosis of various ailments, such as heart attacks, diabetes, and cancers. Even the progress made in the fight against HIV/Aids has been set back by the pandemic.
The health of our people cannot be compromised further by the dragging of feet by the department of health
“The health of our people cannot be compromised further by the dragging of feet by the department of health.
“In a recent statement (December 9 2022), the minister of health has pushed the responsibility of load-shedding exemption to National Treasury. The reasons provided are the need for the budget for generators, oils and fuel for the necessary provision of health services to the hospitals and clinics that are not exempted.”
The association believes it is high time the Eskom situation was addressed.
“The impact on the loss of lives due to load-shedding is unknown, and perhaps shrouded in secrecy lest the government is litigated by citizens who have been robbed of quality care.
“The latest statement pays lip service to this serious matter and the minister wants to be seen to be concerned about the health of our people, yet he presents no plans to mitigate against load-shedding,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics exempt from load-shedding, says SA Medical Association
The impact on the loss of lives due to load-shedding is unknown, Sama says
Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics are exempt from load-shedding, while the rest are still burning fuel to provide healthcare services, the SA Medical Association (Sama) says.
The association said Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa, is not yet exempt.
“This is happening when the hospital reports more than 11,000 surgery backlogs, with a waiting list purported to be running up till December 2026,” it said.
“Recent reports note that the Covid-19 lockdowns have led to delays in elective surgery and screening. This has set the country back in terms of early detection and diagnosis of various ailments, such as heart attacks, diabetes, and cancers. Even the progress made in the fight against HIV/Aids has been set back by the pandemic.
“The health of our people cannot be compromised further by the dragging of feet by the department of health.
“In a recent statement (December 9 2022), the minister of health has pushed the responsibility of load-shedding exemption to National Treasury. The reasons provided are the need for the budget for generators, oils and fuel for the necessary provision of health services to the hospitals and clinics that are not exempted.”
The association believes it is high time the Eskom situation was addressed.
“The impact on the loss of lives due to load-shedding is unknown, and perhaps shrouded in secrecy lest the government is litigated by citizens who have been robbed of quality care.
“The latest statement pays lip service to this serious matter and the minister wants to be seen to be concerned about the health of our people, yet he presents no plans to mitigate against load-shedding,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa gets a timely boost from the economy
Decision on Eskom’s 32% tariff hike expected this week
ISAAH MHLANGA: South Africa’s economic luck will run out in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals
Eskom bumps load-shedding to stage 5
CARTOON: The scapegoaters
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The compelling drama that continues to be SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.