Delays in the procurement of specialised machinery and in filling of critical posts are among the reasons for 36,237 patients being on the waiting list for operations in Gauteng public hospitals.
This is according to Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, in a written reply to questions in the legislature by the DA’s Jack Bloom.
Chris Hani Baragwanath has the largest waiting list at 10,900 patients in total, including 1,777 patients who will wait four years and five months for hip and knee replacements.
Other hospitals with long waiting lists for surgery include:
The largest backlogs are in cataract surgery, with more than 10,000 patients who will wait up to two years at the Steve Biko and George Mukhari hospitals, but six months or less at the Thembisa, Kalafong, Pholosong and Mamelodi hospitals.
The worst waiting times are for hip and knee replacements, which will mostly take from two to five years, though some hospitals do them in less than a year.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said the Covid-19 pandemic drastically increased the surgery backlog as elective procedures were halted. Other factors identified include:
Load-shedding has also adversely affected surgery and linen shortages often cause operations to be cancelled, Bloom said.
Bloom called on Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to “recognise it as a provincial crisis that requires a plan with adequate resources to relieve the medical misery of so many people”.
“It’s a vast human tragedy that so many people suffer in pain while waiting for surgery,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nearly 1,800 people to wait four years for knee or hip surgery at Baragwanath
The largest backlogs are in cataract surgery, with over 10,000 patients who will wait up to two years at the Steve Biko and George Mukhari hospitals
TimesLIVE
