WATCH: Government has not blocked Musk’s Starlink, Gungubele says

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza

25 April 2023 - 16:29 Business Day TV
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. File photo: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE
Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has disclosed that the government has not blocked Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network from operating in SA. Instead, it is the US satellite company that has not applied for an operating licence in the country.

The DA says that the reason Starlink has not yet applied for a licence is due to unfavourable regulations.

Business Day TV delves further into this with Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza.

