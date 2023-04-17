National

DA will support Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad’s removal

PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro, SA's economic and financial hub

BL Premium
17 April 2023 - 15:11 Luyolo Mkentane

The DA, the second-largest political party in the 270-seat Johannesburg council, is the latest organisation to throw its weight behind calls for the removal of executive mayor Thapelo Amad.

Amad is a councillor of the Al Jama-ah party with three seats in council.  He replaced DA councillor Mpho Phalatse as executive mayor in January after her ousting through a vote of no confidence.  At 71, the DA has the second-biggest allocation of seats after the ANC, which was 91...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.