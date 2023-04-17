Business Day TV spoke to Unum's hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
The Electoral Amendment Bill, now assented to, falls short and will not pass the rationality test
Rand Water says the restoration of power at the Mapleton booster station does not mean taps will be running again immediately
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
The technology firm has undergone significant changes over the past few years as it changed its strategy
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Jessica Blumenthal and Talia Cullinan from ENSafrica
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Europe seeks global summit to set up guiding principles after Elon Musk and 1,000 tech leaders demand pause in deployment of powerful AI
Stellenbosch provide a shock by eliminating mighty Sundowns
In SA, 239 Mustangs found new homes in the past 12 months
The DA, the second-largest political party in the 270-seat Johannesburg council, is the latest organisation to throw its weight behind calls for the removal of executive mayor Thapelo Amad.
Amad is a councillor of the Al Jama-ah party with three seats in council. He replaced DA councillor Mpho Phalatse as executive mayor in January after her ousting through a vote of no confidence. At 71, the DA has the second-biggest allocation of seats after the ANC, which was 91...
DA will support Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad’s removal
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro, SA's economic and financial hub
