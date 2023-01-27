Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec
Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad elected Joburg mayor

The provincial chair of the Muslim minority party trounced fellow councillors ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni and DA councillor and former mayor Mpho Phalatse
Al Jama-ah councillor in the City of Johannesburg Thapelo Amad has won the race for the mayoral chain of SA’s biggest metro, trouncing fellow councillors ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni and DA councillor and former mayor Mpho Phalatse for the top job.
The mayoral contest saw Amad, the provincial chair of the Muslim minority party, being elected political head of municipality with 138 votes. Ngobeni received 46 and Phalatse 81. There was one spoilt vote, while two councillors had expired IDs. In total 266 councillors cast their votes, speaker Colleen Makhubele said...
