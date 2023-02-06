National

Joburg property values not justified by the market, estate agents say

Market is stagnant and increase in Joburg’s property base is likely to be an attempt by the city to boost its coffers, they say

BL Premium
06 February 2023 - 05:06 Luyolo Mkentane

Real estate companies, weathering a depressed market in SA’s richest metro, Johannesburg, are disputing the general valuation roll for 2023, which shows the property base rose 12% to R1.59-trillion in the past five years.

They say such a rise is impossible in the prevailing economic and market conditions. It comes amid suggestions that the city is artificially inflating the value of properties to make up for revenue shortfalls...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.