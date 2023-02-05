ANC dominates new Joburg mayoral committee

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Build One SA has 10 policies it believes can transform SA
The cases are two sisters who travelled from Malawi in January
Party has half of the committee; the DA has no councillors serving
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Oleksii Reznikov could be replaced by head of military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov
Tottenham striker becomes the club’s all-time top scorer
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
ANC councillors now hold half of the 10-member mayoral committee positions announced by the City of Joburg’s new executive mayor Thapelo Amad.
The new committee members are to be sworn in later this week...
