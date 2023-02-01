National

council taxes

Joburg’s rising property prices signal hike in rates and taxes

01 February 2023 - 04:37 Luyolo Mkentane

The property base of the City of Johannesburg has increased 12% to R1.59-trillion in the past five years, paving the way for possible rate and tax increases for the metro’s 6-million residents.

Residents are already hard-pressed, struggling to recover from the national Covid-19 lockdowns and load-shedding. They have also been complaining strenuously about the council’s poor service delivery...

