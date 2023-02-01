Markets have priced in the 25 basis point increase in US rates at the US Federal Reserve meeting
The property base of the City of Johannesburg has increased 12% to R1.59-trillion in the past five years, paving the way for possible rate and tax increases for the metro’s 6-million residents.
Residents are already hard-pressed, struggling to recover from the national Covid-19 lockdowns and load-shedding. They have also been complaining strenuously about the council’s poor service delivery...
council taxes
Joburg's rising property prices signal hike in rates and taxes
