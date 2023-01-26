National

Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad tipped to be the next Joburg mayor​

DA councillor Mpho Phalatse was ousted as the mayor through a motion of no confidence on Thursday

26 January 2023 - 16:20 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 26 January 2023 - 22:50

Minority parties in the City of Johannesburg, including the ANC, said they would nominate Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad as the next mayor of SA’s largest metro and economic hub when council elects a new political head on Friday.

DA councillor Mpho Phalatse was ousted as the mayor through a motion of no confidence on Thursday when 140 councillors voted for her ousting, while 129 councillors voted against the motion...

