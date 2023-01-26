Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Business Day TV speaks to the chair of SA Canegrowers, Andrew Russell
Treasury secretary says Washington strategy recognises that ‘Africa will shape the future of the global economy’
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
Minority parties in the City of Johannesburg, including the ANC, said they would nominate Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad as the next mayor of SA’s largest metro and economic hub when council elects a new political head on Friday.
DA councillor Mpho Phalatse was ousted as the mayor through a motion of no confidence on Thursday when 140 councillors voted for her ousting, while 129 councillors voted against the motion...
Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad tipped to be the next Joburg mayor
DA councillor Mpho Phalatse was ousted as the mayor through a motion of no confidence on Thursday
