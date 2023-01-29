Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
The extent of the damage to SA’s finances will largely depend on how and when the blackouts cease.
ANC president says whistle-blowers are not being protected
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa, minister says
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Iran claims to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near Isfahan
Serbian crushes Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Pressing service delivery issues relating to the City of Joburg’s cash flow crisis, combating fraud and corruption and implementing administrative reforms are among newly elected executive mayor Thapelo Amad’s priorities.
Amad is Gauteng provincial chair and councillor of the Muslim minority party, Al Jama-ah. He won the race for the mayoral chain of SA’s biggest metro with 138 votes, trouncing fellow councillors ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni and DA councillor and former mayor Mpho Phalatse, who received 46 and 81 votes respectively...
New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad pledges to prioritise service delivery
Al Jama-ah member says he will implement administrative reforms, widen community participation in running metro
