New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad pledges to prioritise service delivery

Al Jama-ah member says he will implement administrative reforms, widen community participation in running metro

29 January 2023 - 16:18 Luyolo Mkentane

Pressing service delivery issues relating to the City of Joburg’s cash flow crisis, combating fraud and corruption and implementing administrative reforms are among newly elected executive mayor Thapelo Amad’s priorities. 

Amad is Gauteng provincial chair and councillor of the Muslim minority party, Al Jama-ah. He won the race for the mayoral chain of SA’s biggest metro with 138 votes, trouncing fellow councillors ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni and DA councillor and former mayor Mpho Phalatse, who received 46 and 81 votes respectively...

