The investigation emanated from a recommendation by the Mpati commission, which probed allegations that the PIC had been reckless in some of the investment decisions it had been making
An investigation into Harith General Partners has found no evidence of wrongdoing in allegations that it fleeced the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), a development that has the potential to help the infrastructure-focused private equity outfit to turn the page on a painful chapter in its 17-year history.
The investigation, conducted on behalf of the PIC and its biggest client the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF) by Nexus Forensics, emanated from a recommendation by the Mpati commission, which probed allegations that the PIC, Africa’s largest asset manager, had been reckless in some of the investment decisions it had been making...
No evidence Harith fleeced PIC, latest probe finds
