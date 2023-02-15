Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
State-owned airline SAA, which exited business rescue about two years ago, is no longer technically insolvent.
MPs were told Wednesday by the Treasury that the national airline had a net equity value of R1bn at end-December. A number of Treasury officials led by its chief director of state owned enterprises (SOEs), Ravesh Rajlal, gave an update to parliament’s standing committee on appropriations on the current status of SOEs...
SAA is no longer insolvent, Treasury says
MPs were told that SAA’s net group loss for the first three quarters of the year of R50m was a significant improvement on the budgeted loss of R637m
